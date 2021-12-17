Law And Order Star Just Made Disturbing Allegations Against Chris Noth

On December 16, The Hollywood Reporter published an exposé about "Sex and the City" star Chris Noth. The outlet reported that two women came forward with claims that they were sexually assaulted by Noth, one of them back in 2004, and the other more recently in 2015. Both women, who used pseudonyms to protect their identities, recalled instances where Noth was inappropriate. The outlet reported that Noth raped one of the women "from behind," while the other woman shared that her sexual encounter with the actor that left her in tears. Noth released a statement in which he denied the allegations. He called the women's claims "categorically false," before adding, "the encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

Hours after The Hollywood Reporter's article was published, another actor came forward with disturbing claims. This time, the allegations came from someone who worked with Noth on the set of "Law & Order." She posted her experiences with Noth on Instagram.