Did Peloton's Stock Really Drop After And Just Like That Premiered?

Warning: This post contains major spoilers!

"Sex and the City" fans around the globe rejoiced on Thursday, December 9, as Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and two of her best gal pals took to the streets of New York City to bring us a new spinoff show called "And Just Like That." However, as fans tuned in to watch the first two episodes of the new series on HBO Max, that joy fizzled pretty fast. There are serious spoilers ahead. As most people know, actor Kim Cattrall decided not to sign on for the show's reboot, according to Newsweek, which was surely going to be an adjustment. Can you even "Sex and the City" without Samantha Jones?

If you were okay moving on from Samantha with the notion that people grow and change — it is what it is, as they say — you may not have been okay when you found out that Willie Garson, the actor who plays Stanford Blatch, died in September, according to Today. That means that Carrie will be down two friends as the show moves forward. But wait, there's more. At the end of episode one, you were in for the shock of a lifetime when Carrie's husband, John Preston a.k.a. Mr. Big, was killed off the show. and while we're still reeling from the heartbreaking scene, the way in which Big died may be causing some unforeseen problems off-screen.