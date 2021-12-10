Did Peloton's Stock Really Drop After And Just Like That Premiered?
Warning: This post contains major spoilers!
"Sex and the City" fans around the globe rejoiced on Thursday, December 9, as Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and two of her best gal pals took to the streets of New York City to bring us a new spinoff show called "And Just Like That." However, as fans tuned in to watch the first two episodes of the new series on HBO Max, that joy fizzled pretty fast. There are serious spoilers ahead. As most people know, actor Kim Cattrall decided not to sign on for the show's reboot, according to Newsweek, which was surely going to be an adjustment. Can you even "Sex and the City" without Samantha Jones?
If you were okay moving on from Samantha with the notion that people grow and change — it is what it is, as they say — you may not have been okay when you found out that Willie Garson, the actor who plays Stanford Blatch, died in September, according to Today. That means that Carrie will be down two friends as the show moves forward. But wait, there's more. At the end of episode one, you were in for the shock of a lifetime when Carrie's husband, John Preston a.k.a. Mr. Big, was killed off the show. and while we're still reeling from the heartbreaking scene, the way in which Big died may be causing some unforeseen problems off-screen.
Peloton has released a statement following Big's death
In one of the hardest scenes to watch in the entire "Sex and the City" franchise, Big, played by actor Chris Noth, was riding a Peloton bike in his home gym before suffering a heart attack, according to Decider. To make things even worse, it was Carrie Bradshaw who came home to find him sitting on the floor near the shower. And while we want to know why she didn't immediately call 9-1-1, others are clearly concerned more with the potential side effects of riding a Peloton bike. In fact, according to TMZ, Peloton stock dropped some 11 percent after "And Just Like That" premiered!
Not to worry, though. Peloton has already released a statement. "Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6. These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death," the statement provided by TMZ read. Peloton isn't wrong, of course. Now, getting people to stop crying and actually exercise after that traumatic episode? We're going to need a serious pep talk.