Chris Noth Speaks Out About The Tense Relationship Between Kim Cattrall And Sarah Jessica Parker

Rumors of a "Sex and the City" spinoff thrilled fans of the original show, many of whom have missed their favorite New York City gals, Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha. However, when "And Just Like That..." was confirmed, fans learned that Samantha Jones' character (Samantha) would not be returning because actor Kim Cattrall didn't want to be involved. The reason? According to Vox, Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, actually don't get along.

Although there were rumors that Cattrall had issues with her castmates for years, things seemed to really come to a head in 2017 when the third "Sex and the City" movie didn't happen. According to BuzzFeed News, there was already a script ready to go for the latest "Sex and the City" installment, but the whole thing was "scrapped." That same year, Cattrall sat down for an interview with Piers Morgan in which she confessed that she and the other women had "never been friends" (via YouTube). Cattrall said that she just decided, at age 60, that she wanted to do something else in life, officially leaving "SATC" behind.

Now, with the HBO Max premiere of "And Just Like That..." set for December 9, Mr. Big himself is speaking out about the apparent feud. Actor Chris Noth defended his on-screen wife, and shared his feelings on the matter in an interview with The Guardian.