Chris Noth Speaks Out About The Tense Relationship Between Kim Cattrall And Sarah Jessica Parker
Rumors of a "Sex and the City" spinoff thrilled fans of the original show, many of whom have missed their favorite New York City gals, Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha. However, when "And Just Like That..." was confirmed, fans learned that Samantha Jones' character (Samantha) would not be returning because actor Kim Cattrall didn't want to be involved. The reason? According to Vox, Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, actually don't get along.
Although there were rumors that Cattrall had issues with her castmates for years, things seemed to really come to a head in 2017 when the third "Sex and the City" movie didn't happen. According to BuzzFeed News, there was already a script ready to go for the latest "Sex and the City" installment, but the whole thing was "scrapped." That same year, Cattrall sat down for an interview with Piers Morgan in which she confessed that she and the other women had "never been friends" (via YouTube). Cattrall said that she just decided, at age 60, that she wanted to do something else in life, officially leaving "SATC" behind.
Now, with the HBO Max premiere of "And Just Like That..." set for December 9, Mr. Big himself is speaking out about the apparent feud. Actor Chris Noth defended his on-screen wife, and shared his feelings on the matter in an interview with The Guardian.
Chris Noth doesn't understand Kim Cattrall's reasoning for not returning for 'And Just Like That...'
As "Sex and the City" fans wonder how the absence of Samantha Jones' character will be handled in the new spinoff series, there are plenty of other lingering questions — and Chris Noth doesn't even have answers. "I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what [Cattrall's] thinking is, or her emotions," he said in an interview with The Guardian. "I do know that I'm very close with SJ and [Cattrall's] descriptions of her don't even come close," he continued, adding, "I liked [Cattrall], I thought she was marvelous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don't know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable." He went on to say that he feels "very protective" of Sarah Jessica Parker and that he was "not happy" to learn that Cattrall was "talking down" about her.
Nevertheless, as they say in show business, the show must go on. And Parker seems really excited for this next chapter, even if she's down an on-screen bestie. "I think that Cynthia [Nixon], Kristin [Davis], and I are all excited about the time that has passed. You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way?" Parker previously told Entertainment Weekly.