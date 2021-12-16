Things Just Got Worse For Chris Noth Amid Assault Allegations

"Sex and the City" star Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault by two women who shared their stories with The Hollywood Reporter on December 16. Both women, who chose to be identified by pseudonyms, said that they each had very concerning experiences with Noth, one in 2004, and the other in 2015. "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," Noth said in a statement to THR.

This news about Noth, who has been making headlines for his role in the "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That," sent shock waves through fans, who have supported him throughout his career. It didn't take long for Noth to trend on Twitter, this time for the accusations made about his personal life rather than his sudden and tragic television death. And it looks like the bad news for Noth isn't stopping.