Things Just Got Worse For Chris Noth Amid Assault Allegations
"Sex and the City" star Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault by two women who shared their stories with The Hollywood Reporter on December 16. Both women, who chose to be identified by pseudonyms, said that they each had very concerning experiences with Noth, one in 2004, and the other in 2015. "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," Noth said in a statement to THR.
This news about Noth, who has been making headlines for his role in the "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That," sent shock waves through fans, who have supported him throughout his career. It didn't take long for Noth to trend on Twitter, this time for the accusations made about his personal life rather than his sudden and tragic television death. And it looks like the bad news for Noth isn't stopping.
Peloton has responded to the allegations brought against Chris Noth
Following The Hollywood Reporter's article, at least one company has decided to part ways with Chris Noth — and that's Peloton. Shortly after Noth's on-screen death in which John James Preston a.k.a. Mr. Big suffered a heart attack after working out on a Peloton exercise bike, the company linked up with him to film a television spot in an apparent effort to calm the masses of unhappy "Sex and the City" fans. The idea for the commercial was born fairly quickly, according to Ryan Reynolds, who told The Hollywood Reporter that things came together overnight. And, the ad went viral.
Since the sexual abuse allegations have surfaced, however, Peloton promptly pulled the ad. According to another piece published by The Hollywood Reporter, the company has removed the ad from social media. "Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously. We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO's reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts," a spokesperson for Peloton told the outlet.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit RAINN.org for additional resources.