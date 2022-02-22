Inside The Death Of Fox News Host Bob Beckel

Bob Beckel was born in New York City in 1948, and got into politics after he graduated from Wagner College in Staten Island, per The Hollywood Reporter. He first appeared on Fox News in the 2000s as a political analyst, before joining the network in 2011, where he became the co-host of its midday talk show, "The Five." According to Fox News, the talk show wasn't perceived to do well. However, viewers enjoyed the banter Beckel had with co-hosts Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld, and made the show a ratings hit. Beckel co-hosted the show for six years before he was dropped by the network after he allegedly made a racist remark to an African-American colleague, the network told NBC News at the time.

With Beckel's ubiquitous presence on-set, many of his former Fox News co-hosts paid tribute after learning of his death. Sean Hannity revealed that Beckel was a "dear friend" of his during a tribute on his show on February 22. "What people might not know is he and I got along great," he said (via the New York Post). "He had a key to my house, he was always full of joy, happiness, light, sunshine. He loved God and Jesus and we miss him already." Meanwhile, Laura Ingraham called Beckel an "old-time who you could fight with," noting that they'd always "laugh" afterwards. Our condolences go out to Beckel's friends and family.