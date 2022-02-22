Janelle Brown Can't Stop Beaming Over Son Logan's Next Chapter
Ever since Season 16 of "Sister Wives" premiered on TLC in November 2021, viewers have noticed that things have been amiss with Kody Brown and Janelle Brown's relationship. The couple have argued throughout the season and Janelle even revealed that she's no longer happy with their polygamous marriage, telling her sister in an episode that her and Kody have a "strained" relationship.
"I've caught myself in the last few weeks really reflecting and being like, 'OK, look: do I still choose plural marriage?" she questioned, per Us Weekly. "Yeah, I still choose it, but I've had to have that conscious decision with myself." Referencing Kody's overbearing personality during the COVID-19 pandemic, Janelle said that leaving him wouldn't be a difficult decision, especially since her children are all grown up and "there's not a huge necessity anymore to stay." She added, "Our relationship is pretty strained. And you know, it's easy to walk away."
While Janelle ponders her decision, she is choosing to focus on her son, Logan, and can't stop beaming over his independence.
Janelle Brown checked in on her son's new house
Janelle Brown may be getting down about her marriage with Kody Brown, but she's not letting it affect her relationship with her oldest son, Logan. Janelle paid a visit to him and her future daughter-in-law, Michelle Petty, on February 22 as the couple prepares to get married later this year. "Quick trip to see the Vegas kids," the mother of six, who also shares Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, Maddie and Savanah, with Kody captioned an Instagram post. "They took me by their new house which is under construction. So excited for this fun new chapter of their lives."
Logan and Michelle can be seen posing in front of their soon-to-be furnished house, wearing matching denim and casual t-shirts. Michelle replied to her future mother-in-law in the comments, writing, "Loved having you! hopefully next time we can host you in it!"
Fans were equally happy to see an update on Logan as he hasn't appeared on "Sister Wives" since 2014, per Life & Style Magazine. He opted out of the reality star spotlight and focused on his education, earning his bachelor's degree in kinesiology and exercise science at University of Nevada.
Three years after Logan left "Sister Wives," he proposed to Michelle in Austin, Texas while sightseeing, according to People. The couple are set to marry in October 2022, according to their online wedding registry. Hopefully, Kody and Janelle are able to sort out their differences by then and attend the wedding together.