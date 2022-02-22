Meghan Markle's Oprah Dress Just Took On A Life Of Its Own

Was there any part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey that didn't make history? It would appear not — as even the dress that the duchess wore is now getting its due as a historical artifact.

In the now infamous interview, Harry and Meghan told the legendary Winfrey exactly why they had decided to officially retire from royal life, dropping all sorts of bombshells along the way. The truth about the Kate Middleton feud, Meghan's struggle with mental health, and allegations of casual racism were some highlights. During the interview, which took place nearly a year ago if you can believe it, Meghan was pregnant with the couple's daughter, Lilibet. Fashion maven that she is, the Duchess of Sussex wasn't about to wear some shapeless maternity dress for the biggest royal interview since Princess Diana. She wore a black, long-sleeved wrap dress by Armani, adorned with a large white lotus flower on one shoulder.

According to Bustle, the flower was meant to symbolize rebirth and renewal. But now, the dress has a whole new meaning for the rest of us.