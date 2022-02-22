Jenna Dewan's Daughter Everly Is Just Like Mom In Rare Candid Photo

Jenna Dewan famously shares her first child, daughter Everly, with ex-husband Channing Tatum. The circumstances in which the "Step Up" star had her second child, son Callum, were far different. Not only did Dewan have her second kid with fiancé Steve Kazee, but she gave birth in the early days of COVID-19, per Us Weekly. The actor was able to stay home with her newborn son in 2020 and that was a departure from her experience with baby Everly. "I had to travel with her and at the time, Chan wasn't available to be with us for the most part," she said on the "Dear Gabby" podcast in August 2021 (via Us Weekly). Dewan was working on "Witches of East End" in Canada at that time. "I did have her on-set with me constantly. It was just really difficult," she recalled.

Being a disciplinarian was another aspect of motherhood that Dewan admitted was difficult. "The thing I continually work on is maintaining boundaries because I am an extremely loving, soft by nature person and mother," she told Yahoo! Life in December 2021. Initially, Dewan created a boundary where she did not post Everly on social media. Eventually, after consulting with her daughter, the "World of Dance" host softened her stance and decided to post snaps of her daughter online. "[S]he's gotten older, she's voiced her opinion and the times have changed, and everyone just across the board was more comfortable with it," Dewan told Yahoo! That led to the actor sharing adorable on-set photos with her daughter.