Bindi Irwin's Latest Tribute To Her Late Father Is Absolutely Gutting

From being born into a family that had a passion for wildlife and wild places, zookeeper and actor Bindi Irwin has always felt at home connecting with animals around her. She even broke a Guinness World Record for being the "Most followed TV conservationist on Instagram" with 4.8 million followers, according to the Australia Zoo.

Inheriting her parents' love for nature and appeal for entertainment, she made her television debut as a child through "The Crocodile Hunter," a show originally based around her father Steve Irwin, a legendary expert on wildlife who grew up around reptiles. Steve was trained by his own father, Bob, who once gave his son a python as a birthday present, per Biography.

Now more than a decade and a half after her father's death, Bindi and her family continue to actively improve conservation work around the world and at the Australia Zoo, her father's wildlife park he left behind, which was first established by her grandparents in 1970. Moreover, Bindi has always been open about missing her talented father, but it's especially more difficult for her family around February each year.