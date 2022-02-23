The Controversy Engulfing Pro Golfer Phil Mickelson Fully Explained

American pro golfer Phil Mickelson has had quite a career. He has won several professional titles across tours and has held quite a few records on the field. According to Golf Channel, Mickelson has spent 25 consecutive years in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Mickelson is also one of the names that has been closely associated with a Saudi-backed league — a possible rival to the PGA Tour. However, the golfer is drawing criticism after the resurfacing of an interview from November 2021. The resurfaced interview showed that Mickelson had concerns about Saudi Arabia's human rights issues, which he'd been overlooking during his support for the breakaway league. The resurfaced interview saw the golfer calling out the gulf nation for its "horrible record" with human rights. "We know they killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights," he told The Fire Pit Collective. "They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to shape how the PGA Tour operates."

After his past statements came out, Mickelson has been facing significant backlash, with some calling him out for his "moral bankruptcy," per The Telegraph. Mickelson, however, thinks that his comments were taken out of context.