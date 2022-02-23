Jennifer Lopez Gets Spiritual In Message For Her Twins' Birthday

Just like Mariah Carey, Kristen Wiig, George Clooney, and Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez has been blessed with twin children. As previously reported by People, the "Love Don't Cost A Thing" hitmaker and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, welcomed a son Max and a daughter Emme on February 22, 2008 in Long Island, New York.

During a 2020 interview with WSJ Magazine, the singer expressed how she benefited from spending time at home with her children during the coronavirus pandemic. "I actually loved being home and having dinner with the kids every night, which I hadn't done in probably—ever," she admitted (via PopSugar), adding, "And the kids kind of expressed to me, like, the parts that they were fine with about our lives and the parts they weren't fine with. It was just a real eye-opener and a reassessment, to really take a look at what was working and what wasn't working."

In the same interview, Lopez also revealed how Max and Emme rapidly matured during that specific time period. "I feel like everybody aged, like, three years during this pandemic. I watched them go from kind of young and naive to really, like, grown-ups to me now. When did this happen? They're not our babies anymore," she said. Recently, Lopez's twins celebrated their 14th birthday, resulting in their mom sharing a heartfelt Instagram post about their big day.