Jennifer Lopez Gets Spiritual In Message For Her Twins' Birthday
Just like Mariah Carey, Kristen Wiig, George Clooney, and Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez has been blessed with twin children. As previously reported by People, the "Love Don't Cost A Thing" hitmaker and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, welcomed a son Max and a daughter Emme on February 22, 2008 in Long Island, New York.
During a 2020 interview with WSJ Magazine, the singer expressed how she benefited from spending time at home with her children during the coronavirus pandemic. "I actually loved being home and having dinner with the kids every night, which I hadn't done in probably—ever," she admitted (via PopSugar), adding, "And the kids kind of expressed to me, like, the parts that they were fine with about our lives and the parts they weren't fine with. It was just a real eye-opener and a reassessment, to really take a look at what was working and what wasn't working."
In the same interview, Lopez also revealed how Max and Emme rapidly matured during that specific time period. "I feel like everybody aged, like, three years during this pandemic. I watched them go from kind of young and naive to really, like, grown-ups to me now. When did this happen? They're not our babies anymore," she said. Recently, Lopez's twins celebrated their 14th birthday, resulting in their mom sharing a heartfelt Instagram post about their big day.
Jennifer Lopez's twins taught her 'the true meaning of life'
On Max and Emme's 14th birthday on February 22, Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to honor her twin children's big day. Along with attaching a touching video clip that features moments of Lopez with her kids, she decided to get spiritual in her caption. "You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way...I am so grateful for you both!!! I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life," the "Waiting For Tonight" hitmaker said.
In her post, Lopez also noted the significance of the date. She added, "Today marks a very special day...it's 2/22/22...they say this day is a rare once in a lifetime moment for humanity...today breaks open the door to a more fulfilling sustainable and aligned future...a day to move forward and stop living in the past." Lopez insisted that the day Max and Emme were born symbolized "the first day of the rest of my life." Referring to them as her "two coconuts," she expressed her ongoing love for the duo while referencing her song "Until It Beats No More" in a hashtag. In just nine hours, the video racked up more than 600,000 likes and over 7,200 comments, proving to have made an impact on her 196 million followers.
"Happy birthday to your beautiful babies!!" one user wrote. "Happy birthday to your cuties! God bless them." another person shared. Happy birthday, Max and Emme!