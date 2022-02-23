The Amazing Johnathan's Net Worth: How Much Was The Comedian Worth When He Died?

Standup comedian and magician The Amazing Johnathan, whose real name was John Edward Szele, died February 22 at 63 years old at his home in Las Vegas, per New York Post. Johnathan was known for performing outlandish tricks on stage that included seemingly spiking his own tongue, and dangling his own eyeball.

Penny Wiggins, a friend and fellow stage performer, was the first to announce Johnathan's death. "My heart is broken ... one of my best friends, one of the funniest humans I've ever met," Wiggins wrote in a Facebook post on February 23. Johnathan's wife, sideshow stunt artist Anastasia Synn, recalled the tender last moments with her husband. "The last thing I said to him was, 'I love you, honey, I'll be with you when you get up from your nap,'" she told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The magician was diagnosed with a heart condition, cardiomyopathy in 2007, and told an audience in 2014 that he only had a year to live.

In addition to his outrageous stunts, Johnathan was infamous for his drug use, and despite the diagnosis, he continued to imbibe. "I'm not one to be told how to live," he told the Los Angeles Times in 2019. The comedian admitted to frequently performing under the influence. "My whole show was written entirely on coke," he said in 2014, per NineMSN (via TV Tonight). Despite the drugs, Johnathan never missed a show and enjoyed a lucrative career.