The Wendy Williams Drama Somehow Just Got Even Messier

Fans started to accept the news that Wendy Williams' daytime TV reign is over after her spokesperson, Howard Bragman, made a statement to Deadline on her behalf on February 22. But after Williams posted a Story on her newly-created Instagram that same day saying she hadn't "authorized" Bragman to "make any statements" on her "current status," the situation quickly got messy.

Bragman told People that although the new Instagram account is verified, he's unsure if the Story in question actually came from Williams herself. Bragman said, "... when my old friend Wendy FaceTimes me personally and we alone have a chance to discuss recent events, together we can figure out the best path forward." While fans of Williams may not yet know the truth, one thing they know for sure is that her show is in fact coming to an end. The show's production company Debmar-Murcury confirmed as much in a statement to Deadline: "Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now."