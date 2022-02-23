The Wendy Williams Drama Somehow Just Got Even Messier
TV personality Wendy Williams is making headlines for announcing on February 22 she's stepping down from her hosting reign on "The Wendy Williams Show" after 14 seasons. She's set to be replaced by fill-in host Sherri Shepherd for a new show titled "Sherri," set the take over in the fall, per People. It's no secret Williams has been dealing with a series of serious health issues since disappearing from her show in October 2021. Williams' show's Instagram posted that she had been "experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves' Disease and her thyroid condition," ultimately forcing her to step aside from hosting.
Ending on a seemingly good terms with Debmar-Mercury, the production company that launched "The Wendy Williams Show" in summer 2008 and will produce "Sherri," the company's presidents echoed the door is open for Williams to return, according to Deadline. They added that they wish her a "speedy and full recovery." But after Williams' spokesperson Howard Bragman made a statement on the news of her show ending, the state of affairs suddenly got a bit murky.
Wendy Williams clapped back at her rep
Fans started to accept the news that Wendy Williams' daytime TV reign is over after her spokesperson, Howard Bragman, made a statement to Deadline on her behalf on February 22. But after Williams posted a Story on her newly-created Instagram that same day saying she hadn't "authorized" Bragman to "make any statements" on her "current status," the situation quickly got messy.
Bragman told People that although the new Instagram account is verified, he's unsure if the Story in question actually came from Williams herself. Bragman said, "... when my old friend Wendy FaceTimes me personally and we alone have a chance to discuss recent events, together we can figure out the best path forward." While fans of Williams may not yet know the truth, one thing they know for sure is that her show is in fact coming to an end. The show's production company Debmar-Murcury confirmed as much in a statement to Deadline: "Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now."