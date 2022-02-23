Bear Brown's Throwback Photo Of His Parents Has Fans Emotional

It's hard to believe that more than a year has passed since the death of Billy Brown from Discovery's "Alaskan Bush People." Per Us Weekly, the patriarch of the Brown family died from a seizure on February 7, 2021. His son Bear announced the news on Instagram and called him their "best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband" who will be "dearly missed."

Following Billy's death, Discovery paid tribute to him in a special episode, which aired later that October. Bear told Entertainment Weekly that it was hard for him to grieve his father's death publicly. "Everyone I passed on the road or saw me in a store would give me condolences and say how sorry they were," he said. "That's one thing that I try to keep in mind, that the whole world — everyone who watched a show, anyway — loved and definitely misses Da." Bear went on to say that his mother, Ami, has "been the strongest" since Billy died, helping to uphold the family.

Now, in another tribute, Bear has shown how strong his parents' love really is through a throwback photo on Instagram — and it has made fans emotional.