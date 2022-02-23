Patrick J. Adams Says Meghan Markle Had A Hilarious Reaction To His Broadway Nude Scene

In his broadway debut for "Take Me Out," Patrick J. Adams will be playing Kippy Sunderstrom — a teammate of Jesse Williams' Darren Lemming — in their baseball team. That said, the actors are not just showing their acting chops on stage, but their bodies as well. Adams and Williams will be stripping down for their scenes, with the latter revealing to Entertainment Tonight, "Everything debuts."

While getting nude on stage will be a first for Williams, Adams previously went incognito during a Los Angeles production of "9 Circles," which Meghan Markle saw in person and had an interesting reaction to him. "She certainly was at the play where I was naked and she had a good time making fun of me after," Adams told the outlet. He added that Meghan "will certainly get an invitation" to "Take Me Out" when it debuts in March, joking, "Maybe she'd like a repeat performance."

It's not surprising that Meghan made fun of Adams, as they have known each other for more than two decades and have a close friendship. Meghan told Marie Claire in 2013 that she and Adams actually met in 2007 auditioning for a pilot. Meanwhile, Adams told The Hollywood Reporter that he and Meghan developed a strong bond on "Suits" because they shared similarities. "Meghan and I were the closest because we were the youngest people in the cast and both came in with the least experience," the actor explained, adding they "grew up together."