Inside Cheryl Burke And Matthew Lawrence's Split

After nearly three years of marriage, Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are splitting up. TMZ reported Burke delivering divorce papers to a Los Angeles courthouse with a date of separation for the couple marked as January 7, 2022. As for the official reason, Burke is citing irreconcilable differences.

The match was originally made in 2006 when Matthew's brother, Joey Lawrence, was a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars," according to People. The pair hit it off on tour and the "Boy Meets World" star took notice of how short Burke was without her dancing shoes as they loaded onto the bus. Matthew recalled to Yahoo! Life, "I'll never forget it actually ... I just saw this little head popping out from the crowd and I was like, 'Who is that?' I was captivated." The feeling was mutual and the long, yet disrupted, road to a healthy happy relationship was laid out.

Since 2020, Burke has posted a variety of videos to her YouTube channel, including a few watch-and-react videos with her husband. They've watched their wedding and honeymoon together, and reacted to a Caribbean holiday they took. This gave fans a little bit of insight into their relationship, but recently, the host has shifted content focus to mental health and pursuing creativity — perhaps a sign for even bigger changes on the horizon.