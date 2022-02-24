What We Know About Abigail Breslin's Fiance, Ira Kunyansky

Congratulations are in order for Abigail Breslin, because she's getting married! The actor shared the very exciting news with her Instagram followers on February 23 as she shared a snap of her (absolutely stunning!) new engagement ring from her longtime boyfriend, Ira Kunyansky.

"I was like, 'duh,'" she wrote in the caption of the photo, which she also tagged her husband-to-be in, before then posting a photo of them as he got down on one knee on the sand. In that image, they shared a sweet kiss seemingly just seconds after he popped the question during what appeared to be a trip to the beach at night.

Kunysansky was clearly equally excited as his new fiancée, as he shared several snaps from the proposal on Instagram alongside the caption, "She said YES!". In the photos, he put her arm around her while she flashed her new jewelry, while a third showed them enjoying dinner together.

The two appear to have been dating since 2017, as the former "Scream Queens" and "Little Miss Sunshine" star first shared a snap of her man on Instagram that November. She posted a picture of him driving to go Instagram official, telling the world she was "thankful for this perfect babekin" with two red hearts.

But who exactly is the man Breslin will soon call her husband?