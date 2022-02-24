What We Know About Abigail Breslin's Fiance, Ira Kunyansky
Congratulations are in order for Abigail Breslin, because she's getting married! The actor shared the very exciting news with her Instagram followers on February 23 as she shared a snap of her (absolutely stunning!) new engagement ring from her longtime boyfriend, Ira Kunyansky.
"I was like, 'duh,'" she wrote in the caption of the photo, which she also tagged her husband-to-be in, before then posting a photo of them as he got down on one knee on the sand. In that image, they shared a sweet kiss seemingly just seconds after he popped the question during what appeared to be a trip to the beach at night.
Kunysansky was clearly equally excited as his new fiancée, as he shared several snaps from the proposal on Instagram alongside the caption, "She said YES!". In the photos, he put her arm around her while she flashed her new jewelry, while a third showed them enjoying dinner together.
The two appear to have been dating since 2017, as the former "Scream Queens" and "Little Miss Sunshine" star first shared a snap of her man on Instagram that November. She posted a picture of him driving to go Instagram official, telling the world she was "thankful for this perfect babekin" with two red hearts.
But who exactly is the man Breslin will soon call her husband?
Ira Kunyansky is a Russian in California
Ira Kunyansky appears to be a man of money, as revealed by his public Instagram page. In his bio, Abigail Breslin's husband-to-be wrote that he "took a bite out of AAPL in '09," which appears to be a reference to buying Apple stock, while he also claims that he's been "Ethereum mining since 2013," which is a form of cryptocurrency.
Over on Twitter, an account that appears to belong to Kunyansky claims his nationality is Russian and he's living in Beverly Hills. He doesn't seem to post too much on his Twitter page anymore, though he's regularly shared a look at the California city he now calls home on his Instagram. He's also clearly a big football fan and has made his support for the New England Patriots pretty public across his social media accounts.
Another thing to know about the "New Year's Eve" star's man? He's clearly a romantic. The star has shared numerous snaps with his famous lady love over the years, including creating a collage made up of four pages of photos to celebrate the couple's fourth anniversary in April 2021. "Don't know where I'd be without you baby! Happy 4 years together! Love you my angel," he captioned the Instagram upload. Adorable!
Congrats to the happy couple!