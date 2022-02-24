Melissa McCarthy Had A Hilarious Reaction To Winning A Huge Role Over Lizzo

Lizzo starring in "The Little Mermaid?" Now that's something we'd love to see! Well, it turns out she would to too. The super sassy and confident performer has admitted she would have loved to have taken on the role of the voice stealing villain Ursula in a remake of the fairytale.

In fact, back in November 2018, Lizzo even went as far as to share videos of herself on Twitter painted up purple as the iconic Disney villain while wearing a black dress, over the top makeup (complete with bright blue eyeshadow and red lips!), and Ursula's instantly recognizable white bouffant hair. "I'M URSULA. PERIOD," she wrote in all caps alongside the video, tagging Disney's official account as she belted out a version of "Poor Unfortunate Souls." She then followed up with other tweets making it very clear she felt she was born to play the character.

The clips appeared to be a public plea for her to appear in the live action remake of the movie, which was first revealed by Deadline in 2016. But, while there's no doubting Lizzo made a seriously epic (and very convincing, may we add) Ursula, it wasn't meant to be. Despite her public efforts, Variety confirmed in June 2019 that none other than "Bridesmaids" and "Mike and Molly" star Melissa McCarthy had landed the role.

Well, Lizzo and McCarthy later ran into each other at an event following the casting furore — and now we know what went down between the two.