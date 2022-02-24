Da Brat Reveals The Special Meaning Behind Her Wedding Date

Da Brat and Jesseca "Judy" Dupart are officially married. The couple began secretly dating in 2019 and in March 2020 the two announced to social media that they were together, per Hip Hop DX. Throughout the years, many people had made their assumptions about Da Brat's sexual orientation. However, the rapper had never actually confirmed anything. During an interview with Variety, she revealed why she chose not to come out sooner. "I've always felt like being private is the better way to go, because then you don't have so many people in your business."

Da Brat also explained that she was "fine staying quiet" when it came to her relationship with Judy, but because her significant other is a "social media mogul," she compromised and was content with Judy posting a photo of them on Instagram — and that's exactly what she did, with the caption "yep." That subtle post not only solidified their union, but it was also a huge moment for Da Brat. With more than 200,000 likes and thousands of comments, the two received an outpouring of love and support from fans.

In September 2021, Judy proposed to the "Funkdafied" rapper during an episode of their show "Brat Loves Judy." And now, they have tied the knot on a day that means so much to them.