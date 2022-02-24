Da Brat Reveals The Special Meaning Behind Her Wedding Date
Da Brat and Jesseca "Judy" Dupart are officially married. The couple began secretly dating in 2019 and in March 2020 the two announced to social media that they were together, per Hip Hop DX. Throughout the years, many people had made their assumptions about Da Brat's sexual orientation. However, the rapper had never actually confirmed anything. During an interview with Variety, she revealed why she chose not to come out sooner. "I've always felt like being private is the better way to go, because then you don't have so many people in your business."
Da Brat also explained that she was "fine staying quiet" when it came to her relationship with Judy, but because her significant other is a "social media mogul," she compromised and was content with Judy posting a photo of them on Instagram — and that's exactly what she did, with the caption "yep." That subtle post not only solidified their union, but it was also a huge moment for Da Brat. With more than 200,000 likes and thousands of comments, the two received an outpouring of love and support from fans.
In September 2021, Judy proposed to the "Funkdafied" rapper during an episode of their show "Brat Loves Judy." And now, they have tied the knot on a day that means so much to them.
Da Brat and Judy's wedding date 'signifies angel numbers'
On Tuesday, February 22 — 2/22/22 — Da Brat and Jesseca "Judy" Dupart held an intimate ceremony with about 100 guests at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, per People. While the wedding date seems pretty iconic, there's actually a special meaning behind it. "We've been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event. We just didn't want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime," Judy exclusively told the outlet.
The entrepreneur revealed the date "signifies angel numbers" and embodies the true essence of their relationship. Da Brat also added what marrying her best friend meant to her and why she believes her partner is heaven sent. "I met somebody that made me want to be so out loud and tell everybody and scream it from the mountaintops. So, I'm very grateful for that. It was like a weight lifted. I promise you, she was sent to me by God."
In January, Da Brat and Judy announced on Instagram that they are expecting. "We are EXTENDING the family," they wrote in a caption along with a pregnant woman emoji. Judy has three children from previous relationships, but this will be the couple's first child together, per VIBE.