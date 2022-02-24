Jennifer Lawrence And Cooke Maroney Reportedly Welcome Their First Child

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's family is now a three. Lawrence's rep confirmed she was expecting her first child to People back in September 2021, sharing that the "Silver Linings Playbook" star and her husband were expecting around two years after they tied the knot.

The star has become pretty protective of her private life over the years, but did open up about becoming a mom to Vanity Fair in November 2021 as she discussed why she didn't confirm the news herself in a big way. "If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!' but every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she explained. "I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

The baby news came just under a decade after she shared her desire to become a mom, admitting to The Daily Beast (via Huff Post) in November 2012 that she believed "the reason [she] was put on this Earth is to be a mother," as she was "always playing house" a child. "It's so weird for a 22-year-old to say it," she added.

And it looks like that purpose was finally fulfilled in February 2022...