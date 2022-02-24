Ben Stiller Has A Theory About Pete Davidson's Love Life
A complete timeline of Pete Davidson's love life suggests that the "Saturday Night Live" comedian has had his fair share of ups and downs in his personal life even though he's been linked to some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and more. But it's Davidson's romance with Kim Kardashian that has managed to turn the most heads. Despite Kanye "Ye" West's social media taunts toward Davidson, Kim's inner circle reportedly accepts him simply because he ha managed to change her life around for the better. After having dealt with Ye for so many years during their marriage, sources tell People that "everyone around her is just happy [Kim's] happy."
With that said, a lot of people still can't help but wonder how someone like Davidson has managed to attract so many different women in such a short period of time. Luckily, Hollywood actor Ben Stiller has shared his theory about Davidson's love life — and it's a good one, too.
Pete Davidson has something other celebrities want
When it comes to Pete Davidson, it's all about his personality. At least that's what Ben Stiller believes, as he told "The Howard Stern Show" that there's a good reason why so many women are apparently jumping at the opportunity to date his friend. Calling Davidson "an incredibly sweet guy," Stiller said, "He's so personable. He's got such a charisma. He's funny, he's really funny, but he has become really famous, I think, for—" before Stern cut him off to say, "Dating!"
One expert by the name of Susan Trombetti, who is also the CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, seems to agree. She told Nicki Swift in an exclusive interview that Davidson's humor, vulnerability and supposed "roughness" is what makes him such a good catch. She said, "Pete is a child of 9/11 that lost his Dad. That gives us all empathy for him and makes women want to nurture and care for him... Anytime you can be vulnerable in a relationship and not put on a facade, women love it." It's no wonder Kim Kardashian is having the time of her life with him, right?