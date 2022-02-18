The Simple Reason Kim Kardashian's Inner Circle Reportedly Accepts Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye "Ye" West after almost 7 years of marriage in February 2021, per TMZ. Ever since news broke the two were separating and moving on, Kanye made it his business to try and fight for his marriage — while also openly dating other women. During interviews, on social media, and even at shows, Ye always referenced his wife and how much he wanted his family back.
Meanwhile, during an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim made it very clear what qualities she wanted in a husband. "I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me," she told her mom, Kris Jenner. She also explained she didn't want her husband to live in another state and was over it all. "I think I'm ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot."
And, that's exactly what she got. According to Seventeen, Kim and Pete Davidson started to spark dating rumors in October 2021 and have since been spotted on several romantic dates. They've worn matching pajamas, vacationed together, and even displayed some PDA as they held hands on several occasions. Although Ye isn't happy that his ex-wife is dating another man — especially Pete — Kim's close friends and family love him, and here's why.
Kim Kardashian is 'genuinely happy' with Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian has full support from her family and inner circle when it comes to dating Pete Davidson. A source close to People says the reality television star's "friends are excited to see her genuinely happy." Prior to her filing for divorce, Kim had opened up about some of the issues she was facing in her marriage and why she wasn't happy. However, her newfound romance with Pete has her head over heels once again. "Everyone around her is just happy she's happy," the source added.
Earlier this month, Pete shocked the internet when he referenced Kim as his "girlfriend" for the first time publicly while talking with Kay Adams, host "PEOPLE (The TV Show!)" about his upcoming Super Bowl commercial. "I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much," he said in response to living his life in the limelight. The Staten Island native must also really be into the beauty mogul because a source close to ET revealed he is planning on getting a place in Los Angeles to be closer to her. "Even though New York is home, he has been digging the bicoastal vibe. He is into whatever gives him more time with Kim."