The Simple Reason Kim Kardashian's Inner Circle Reportedly Accepts Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye "Ye" West after almost 7 years of marriage in February 2021, per TMZ. Ever since news broke the two were separating and moving on, Kanye made it his business to try and fight for his marriage — while also openly dating other women. During interviews, on social media, and even at shows, Ye always referenced his wife and how much he wanted his family back.

Meanwhile, during an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim made it very clear what qualities she wanted in a husband. "I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me," she told her mom, Kris Jenner. She also explained she didn't want her husband to live in another state and was over it all. "I think I'm ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot."

And, that's exactly what she got. According to Seventeen, Kim and Pete Davidson started to spark dating rumors in October 2021 and have since been spotted on several romantic dates. They've worn matching pajamas, vacationed together, and even displayed some PDA as they held hands on several occasions. Although Ye isn't happy that his ex-wife is dating another man — especially Pete — Kim's close friends and family love him, and here's why.