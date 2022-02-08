The Interesting Way Pete Davidson Is Paying Tribute To Girlfriend Kim Kardashian

The internet basically set itself on fire when rumors of a romance between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian began floating around, and not just because they're both incredibly famous. It's that the vibes of their respective public personas seem so... different. Oppositional, really. And we'll be honest, a video interview Davidson gave to People – from his own messy bedroom — didn't do much to clear up the confusion, even if it was the first time Davidson referred to Kardashian as his girlfriend.

Davidson's bed covered in goofy stuffed animals is a far (far, far) cry from the austere beige palace Kardashian shared with ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West, for instance. And the tribute to his main squeeze that the "SNL" comedian keeps in his room is definitely a departure from the kind of over-the-top gestures and gifts Ye tends to bestow on his lovers. Yeah, it's definitely not hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Birken bags.