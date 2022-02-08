The Interesting Way Pete Davidson Is Paying Tribute To Girlfriend Kim Kardashian
The internet basically set itself on fire when rumors of a romance between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian began floating around, and not just because they're both incredibly famous. It's that the vibes of their respective public personas seem so... different. Oppositional, really. And we'll be honest, a video interview Davidson gave to People – from his own messy bedroom — didn't do much to clear up the confusion, even if it was the first time Davidson referred to Kardashian as his girlfriend.
Davidson's bed covered in goofy stuffed animals is a far (far, far) cry from the austere beige palace Kardashian shared with ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West, for instance. And the tribute to his main squeeze that the "SNL" comedian keeps in his room is definitely a departure from the kind of over-the-top gestures and gifts Ye tends to bestow on his lovers. Yeah, it's definitely not hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Birken bags.
Pete Davidson has a Kim Kardashian prayer candle
In the People (The TV Show!) interview, journalist Kay Adams spots an interesting nick-nack in the corner of Pete Davidson's bedroom, and asks if she's looking at a Kim Kardashian prayer candle. "Yes it is," Davidson confirms with a smile. "That is exactly what that is." The candle is adorned with a picture of Kardashian as the Virgin Mary, a play on the devotional candles some Catholics use to pray with. Celebrity prayer candles are a popular gag gift, and we've seen versions featuring everyone from Madonna to RBG to Dolly Parton. The jokey tribute seems totally on-brand for Davidson, and clearly his sense of humor has charmed Kardashian, so we'll go ahead and assume she approves.
We're a little more dubious about Davidson's claim that she's a Dunkin' Donuts fan, however. Having watched the woman on reality television for a decade and a half, we can't remember her running out for a jumbo iced coffee or breakfast sandwiches. But hey — we never thought she'd get together with this comedian either, so what do we know.