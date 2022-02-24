Angelina Jolie Just Took A Major Overseas Trip With Shiloh

The past few years have been filled with heartache and legal headaches for Angelina Jolie. Amid Jolie's lengthy and messy custody battle with Brad Pitt, she is now facing a new lawsuit at the hands of her ex-husband. On February 17, Pitt accused Jolie in court of selling her share of their French winery, Château Miraval, to Russian millionaire Yuri Shefler behind his back in October, a transaction he deemed "unlawful," according to Rolling Stone. Pitt argued he had agreed in July to let Jolie sell her stakes as long as he was made aware of the potential buyer beforehand and approved it, TMZ reported.

Pitt also accused Jolie of attempting to profit off of his investments. "Jolie long ago stopped contributing to Miraval — while Pitt poured money and sweat equity into the wine business, building it into the ascendant company it is today," the lawsuit contended. "Through the purported sale, Jolie seeks to seize profits she has not earned and returns on an investment she did not make." Jolie and Pitt purchased the estate in 2008 and developed it into a profitable rosé wine producer, according to Rolling Stone.

The legal challenge is the latest chapter in the contentious Jolie-Pitt divorce, which has been raging on since she filed documents in September 2016. Amid the latest chapter in the seemingly endless ordeal, Jolie is trying to focus on her six children and her philanthropic initiatives. Days after the lawsuit, Jolie took Shiloh on a trip for some healing.