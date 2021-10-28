Brad Pitt's Custody Dispute With Angelina Jolie Takes Another Dramatic Turn

The California Supreme Court's rejection of Brad Pitt's appeal means that his custody battle with Angelina Jolie is far from over. If the disqualification of Judge Ouderkirk hadn't happened, they were already nearing the finish line. But with this latest development, it's highly likely that they will have no choice but go back to square one.

In a statement made to USA Today, Pitt's spokesperson said that the ruling does not matter in the grand scheme of things. It will not in any way change "the extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the trial judge — and the many experts who testified — to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children's best interests." His statement continued, "We will continue to do everything that's legally necessary based on the detailed findings of the independent experts."

Jolie and Pitt have been embroiled in this custody battle for over five years now, costing them a fortune. Divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, although not affiliated with the former couple but has represented various celebrities in these matters, told Us Weekly that they have likely coughed up "hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not in the millions" in the dispute. "And it could be more if they start over again," he added. "Nothing is more expensive than a hotly contested custody [dispute]."