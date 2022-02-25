What We Know About Amanda Kloots' COVID-19 Diagnosis

Amanda Kloots shared on Instagram on February 24 that, because she just tested positive for COVID-19, she will have to miss a few days from "The Talk" to quarantine. The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant revealed she contracted the virus after coming back from vacation, and added that she feels much better knowing she is vaccinated and has her booster. "I recently got back from a trip to Mexico where I tested negative before I left and before I flew home so this was surprise this morning." However, it appears Kloots is in better spirits, as she joked about how she will be spending her time in quarantine: "I will hopefully be back to work soon but taking this time at home with Elvis to start potty training!!!! Wish me luck as I run after a naked toddler for the next three days."

Kloots joined "The Talk" as a co-host in January 2021 alongside Akbar Gbajabiamila, Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl Underwood, and Natalie Morales, per CBS. The following February, the co-host caused a brief controversy when she received a spare vaccine — at a time when technically only people over 65 and essential workers were eligible. However, Kloots defended her decision. "We asked if they had any vaccines left, because if they have extra vaccines, they want to put it in arms instead of getting rid of it," she told People. "Vaccine shaming should not be happening especially when ... it would otherwise have been thrown out."