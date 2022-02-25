What We Know About Amanda Kloots' COVID-19 Diagnosis
Amanda Kloots has just revealed some major news on social media: she tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first time the "The Talk" co-host contracted the virus since the pandemic started, 20 months after her husband, Broadway actor Nick Cordero, tragically died from coronavirus, per ET. Although Kloots is "feeling completely normal," her husband, unfortunately, had a much different experience. In March 2020 he tested positive for COVID-19 and he spent over three months in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, per the Los Angeles Times. The actor suffered several complications and was given a temporary pacemaker, had his leg amputated, and was eventually put into a medically induced coma before he ultimately died in July 2020.
In February 2021, in honor of her late husband, the fitness instructor shared on Instagram that she made the decision to get the COVID vaccine. "I have been terrified since Nick has passed, as a single mother, of getting this virus and now I am one step closer to safety," she wrote. Now, a year later, Kloots couldn't be happier about her choice to do so — especially after receiving her diagnosis.
Amanda Kloots is vaccinated and is feels at ease
Amanda Kloots shared on Instagram on February 24 that, because she just tested positive for COVID-19, she will have to miss a few days from "The Talk" to quarantine. The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant revealed she contracted the virus after coming back from vacation, and added that she feels much better knowing she is vaccinated and has her booster. "I recently got back from a trip to Mexico where I tested negative before I left and before I flew home so this was surprise this morning." However, it appears Kloots is in better spirits, as she joked about how she will be spending her time in quarantine: "I will hopefully be back to work soon but taking this time at home with Elvis to start potty training!!!! Wish me luck as I run after a naked toddler for the next three days."
Kloots joined "The Talk" as a co-host in January 2021 alongside Akbar Gbajabiamila, Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl Underwood, and Natalie Morales, per CBS. The following February, the co-host caused a brief controversy when she received a spare vaccine — at a time when technically only people over 65 and essential workers were eligible. However, Kloots defended her decision. "We asked if they had any vaccines left, because if they have extra vaccines, they want to put it in arms instead of getting rid of it," she told People. "Vaccine shaming should not be happening especially when ... it would otherwise have been thrown out."