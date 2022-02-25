The Tragic Death Of M*A*S*H Star Sally Kellerman

The beautiful, husky-voiced Sally Kellerman has died. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor who brought Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan to life in Robert Altman's "M*A*S*H" was 84 years old. Kellerman's role in the Altman film earned her an Oscar nod and made her a star. "Before M*A*S*H, I was ready to take any kind of chance," Kellerman once said (via THR). "I went out for the Lieutenant Dish part, which was bigger. But I happened to be wearing lipstick, and while I was talking a mile a minute, producer Ingo Preminger kept muttering in his German accent, 'Hot Lips!' ... [Altman] yelled 'Hot Lips' too."

Kellerman's acting career spanned 60 years. In addition to her iconic role in Robert Altman's "M*A*S*H," Deadline reported Kellerman starred in other Altman films, including "Brewster McCloud," "Welcome to LA," and "The Player." The outlet noted she also appeared in the films "Last of the Red Hot Lovers" and "Back to School" and many television shows. She was known for her incredible voice, in addition to her acting chops. TMZ reported the "M*A*S*H" actor released an album, and Grand Funk Railroad wrote a song about her!

Here's what we know so far about the death of Kellerman.