Meghan McCain Unleashes Her Thoughts On The Ukraine Situation

The devastating Russian invasion of Ukraine has prompted the reactions of many political commentators. Among those horrified by Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions include former "The View" co-host Meghan McCain.

Meghan is no stranger to offering her controversial opinion on hot topics. The conservative media figure often sparred with her outspoken, left-wing counterparts on "The View." Co-host Joy Behar savagely admitted when Meghan returned to the show from maternity leave (via Access), "I did not miss you." "I felt like I had been slapped," Meghan told Entertainment Tonight about Behar's harsh words, which ultimately prompted her leave from the show after four seasons.

During her run on "The View," Meghan proved she isn't afraid to speak her mind. Who could forget her hilarious pro-Covid-19 vaccine rant on the show, when she announced, "I do trust science, I trust doctors. Quite frankly, I'd let them put an iPod Nano between my shoulder blades if it means I can get drunk at Caesers Palace again." Meghan now has strong opinions about the fast-approaching war in eastern Europe and she is drawing on the inspiration of her late father, Senator John McCain.