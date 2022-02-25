Indie Treadwell Of Love During Lockup Talks Finding Love, Being A Reality TV Star, And What's Next - Exclusive Interview

My first question for you would be why we are here — why did you decide to share your love story on "Love During Lockup," and soon "Love After Lockup?"

I feel like it wasn't a plan. I didn't really think like "Oh, I want to be on reality TV" in general. It just was like [Harry and I] ended up dating and ... I was like, "I want to showcase our love." So I ended up posting a video on TikTok and then it went viral and then [the producers] reached out to me like, "Hey, do you want to be on the show?" And I'm just like, "Okay." But I had never seen the show prior to that, so I didn't know what it was about.

I did see, like in my TikTok comments, everybody was like, "Oh y'all should do 'Love After Lockup.'" I'm just like, "I don't know what that is, but okay guys." I think the biggest thing for me is I just wanted to showcase our love. You know? I feel like everything is like roller coasters. Every relationship is up and down, but I just want to showcase the positivity of our relationship, because you can have one, even though they're in prison.

Definitely. So, have there been any updates with Harry's release? I assume so if we're going to see you guys on "Love After Lockup."

Yes. So definitely some updates and y'all have to tune in to see.

Okay, that's fair.

But a lot definitely happened.