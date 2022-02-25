Ashley Greene Confirms What We Suspected All Along About On-Set Drama At Twilight
Die-hard "Twilight" fans have probably always wondered what actually happened behind the scenes while filming the vampire vs. werewolf love story. Thankfully for followers of the iconic five-part movie saga, actor Ashley Greene, who starred as Alice Cullen in the romantic fantasy, is giving away more details on what type of relationships all the actors had while making the movies. Since the first film was released in 2008, starring Kristen Stewart as the shy-but-sweet Bella Swan and Robert Pattison as the charming Edward Cullen, millions around the world have become obsessed, idolizing the series and its characters.
By the franchise's last film "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2," which generated more than $292 million in box-office earnings, the chemistry between the actors on the fantasy series started to noticeably change, reported Independent. In fact, Greene's co-star Stewart said, "On the sets, towards the end, I found that people didn't really talk to us anymore, which was weird." Whether superstardom was the reason the main cast started to clash, Greene admitted to People that "there was a lot of ups and downs."
Ashley Greene says there were behind-the-scenes 'tiffs' during Twilight
Actor Ashley Greene told People that it "wasn't always rainbows and sunshine on set" while filming the "Twilight Saga" movies over a period of five years. Greene largely attributed the reason for the clashing on set to maturity, saying when the cast started filming for the first "Twilight" in 2008, "It was a good experience, but we were human beings, and we were in our 20s." The actor who stars as the gifted vampire Edward Cullen's sister, Alice Cullen, in the five-part movie series voiced that because they were all so young in the beginning, there were definitely some behind the scenes "tiffs here and there." But at the end of the day, they were "like a family."
"Twi-hards" can expect to hear a lot more juicy details about the making of the fantasy film series from Greene, as she's set to release her new podcast titled "The Twilight Effect" on March 15. According to the podcast's trailer, the "Twilight" star is going to interview her various castmates and together talk about "onset crushes and hookups," in addition to fights between the cast that caused tension outside of filming. She teased that fans can expect guests like her fellow vampire family members, Nikki Reed and Kellan Lutz.