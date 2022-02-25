Ashley Greene Confirms What We Suspected All Along About On-Set Drama At Twilight

Die-hard "Twilight" fans have probably always wondered what actually happened behind the scenes while filming the vampire vs. werewolf love story. Thankfully for followers of the iconic five-part movie saga, actor Ashley Greene, who starred as Alice Cullen in the romantic fantasy, is giving away more details on what type of relationships all the actors had while making the movies. Since the first film was released in 2008, starring Kristen Stewart as the shy-but-sweet Bella Swan and Robert Pattison as the charming Edward Cullen, millions around the world have become obsessed, idolizing the series and its characters.

By the franchise's last film "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2," which generated more than $292 million in box-office earnings, the chemistry between the actors on the fantasy series started to noticeably change, reported Independent. In fact, Greene's co-star Stewart said, "On the sets, towards the end, I found that people didn't really talk to us anymore, which was weird." Whether superstardom was the reason the main cast started to clash, Greene admitted to People that "there was a lot of ups and downs."