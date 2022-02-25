Heidi Montag Wants To Film Herself Eating Raw Liver Without Any Criticism

Heidi Montag shared a video of herself munching on raw liver to Instagram on February 24. "There are so many health benefits to eating liver, animal organs, raw liver," Heidi said into the camera. While chewing, Heidi shared, "You definitely get used to it." Earlier in February, Heidi gave more insight into her "#carnivorediet" by sharing a video to Instagram of her eating bull's testicles. "Not too bad," she said after taking a small bite.

While the reality star turned off the comments to her social media posts showing off her raw diet, that didn't stop folks from responding to Heidi's odd eating habits. "WHAT IN THE WORLD. Did I just witness... @heidimontag please explain why you would eat RAW liver," one Twitter user wrote in reaction to Heidi's new video. Another disgusted Twitter user likened Heidi chowing down on the raw liver to her eating a cheeseburger, adding, "Don't wanna talk about it."

Heidi's decision to turn off her Instagram comments may stem from being cyberbullied in the early days of social media. She revealed to Cosmopolitan in 2019 she actually sought her drastic plastic surgery makeover in her early 20s because she "was under so much pressure because it was the beginning of comment sections and negativity and hate on the internet." It appears that Heidi may now be protecting her peace of mind while going full carnivore.