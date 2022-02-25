Meredith Vieira's Footwear On The View Has Twitter In A Frenzy

Meredith Vieira is looking out for herself and has sworn off high heels for the time being. But instead of opting for comfortable sneakers, the journalist walked out in paw print slippers after she was introduced as a guest host on "The View" for February 25. She carried her heels to the round table, explaining that she could not take any chances of potentially injuring herself as she prepares to host Season 4 of "25 Words or Less" on Fox.

"Every year, right before I start anything, I fall and break something. I kid you not," Viera explained to co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro-Cárdenas. Vieira then said she thought about walking out in high heels but decided not to take the risk after Haines gave her a pair of slippers to wear. "My slippers were honored to house your feet," Haines quipped.

Fans, meanwhile, praised Vieira for being just like one of us. "Meredith got her slippers on like ok i am at home The View is home," one user tweeted with several laughing emojis, while another wrote, "I love how @meredithvieira walks out on #TheView in slippers. #Neverchange." Others were also curious about the style of slippers, asking, "Does Meredith have on house shoes?!?" While Vieira's choice of slippers was well received, former panelists have been grilled for their on-air style. Meghan McCain, who left the show in August 2021, was often criticized for her wacky hairstyles, according to The Cut.