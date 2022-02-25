Hayden Panettiere Clarifies Whether Her Daughter Kaya Is In Ukraine

Some might not know Hayden Panettiere has personal ties to Ukraine, as her ex-fiancé is Ukrainian famed boxer Wladimir Klitschko. Panettiere has been helping raise awareness about Russian aggression in Ukraine by sharing posts from Klitschko, who is the father of her daughter, Kaya, born in 2014. Condemning Vladimir Putin, he wrote on Instagram: "We must face reality and have the courage to draw the conclusions for our future and that of our children. This is a blatant violation of international law. And, if you listen carefully, this war is also talking about Europe."

Panettiere's support for Ukraine and Klitschko should come as a surprise, as the former couple spent almost 10 years together before calling it quits in 2018, as E! Online reported. Before splitting up, there were many happy times — when the two got engaged in 2013, Klitschko gave Panettiere a 6-carat diamond engagement ring worth $500,000, the outlet noted. And when the two welcomed baby girl Kaya they announced in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter, "We are over the moon and madly in love!"

As for Kaya's post-split living arrangements, People reported in 2018 that the little one was living with her dad in Ukraine due to Panettiere's personal struggles — however, that was never confirmed, and her rep noted at the time the actor saw her daughter "regularly." Still, after Panettiere posted about the Russian attack on Ukraine, many fans worried about the safety of her daughter Kaya.