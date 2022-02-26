Amanda Bynes Officially Wants Out Of Her Conservatorship

Following the success of Britney Spears, Amanda Bynes officially took the first steps to end her conservatorship. TMZ reported the former child and teen actor filed documents in Los Angeles to end her nine-year conservatorship. Bynes was placed in the conservatorship in 2013. According to Page Six, the actor's mother, Lynn Bynes, got legal control of Amanda's personal, medical, and financial affairs.

According to the outlet, the "She's the Man" star was hospitalized on an involuntary psychiatric hold after starting a fire in a stranger's driveway. Bynes then tweeted in November 2014 that she'd received a bipolar disorder diagnosis after a second involuntary psychiatric hold. Spears was in her conservatorship for 13 years, and struggled with the harsh measures she was forced to live under. The singer testified in 2021 that her family "lived off" of the conservatorship. Spears said, "I can't sleep. I'm so angry it's insane. And I'm depressed. I cry every day."

While Bynes' situation has lasted eight years, here's what we know so far about the "What A Girl Wants" star's move to gain personal freedom.