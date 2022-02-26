Amanda Bynes Officially Wants Out Of Her Conservatorship
Following the success of Britney Spears, Amanda Bynes officially took the first steps to end her conservatorship. TMZ reported the former child and teen actor filed documents in Los Angeles to end her nine-year conservatorship. Bynes was placed in the conservatorship in 2013. According to Page Six, the actor's mother, Lynn Bynes, got legal control of Amanda's personal, medical, and financial affairs.
According to the outlet, the "She's the Man" star was hospitalized on an involuntary psychiatric hold after starting a fire in a stranger's driveway. Bynes then tweeted in November 2014 that she'd received a bipolar disorder diagnosis after a second involuntary psychiatric hold. Spears was in her conservatorship for 13 years, and struggled with the harsh measures she was forced to live under. The singer testified in 2021 that her family "lived off" of the conservatorship. Spears said, "I can't sleep. I'm so angry it's insane. And I'm depressed. I cry every day."
While Bynes' situation has lasted eight years, here's what we know so far about the "What A Girl Wants" star's move to gain personal freedom.
Amanda Bynes believes her conservatorship is 'no longer necessary'
Amanda Bynes filed to end her conservatorship on February 23. In a statement to People on February 25, Bynes' attorney, David A. Esquibias, said, "Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary." Esquibias told the outlet in April 2021 that Bynes was "doing great." The attorney also revealed to that the former Nickelodeon actor "lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes."
Page Six reported that the former child star's request would be reviewed at a hearing on March 22. The outlet noted that, in addition to improving her mental health and addiction issues, the "What I Like About You" star has achieved some big life accomplishments. In 2019, Bynes graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles and, in 2020, the former teen star also got engaged to Paul Michael, whom she met at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. Here's hoping that the next phase of her life proves equally successful.