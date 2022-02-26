Mia Thornton Shares Heartbreaking Health Diagnosis

Mia Thornton is one of the reality stars on "The Real Housewives of Potomac." Described by Bravo TV as a woman who "marches to the beat of her own drum," the 37-year-old star appears to have everything together on the small screen. Behind cameras, however, Thornton has openly admitted that life is not as easy as it may seem on television.

Recently, Thornton made headlines for her feud with none other than Nicki Minaj. According to The U.S. Sun, the drama kicked off when Thornton accused Minaj of sending her costars' children gifts, but failed to send Thornton's children anything. Thornton even posted an Instagram story to bring attention to the subject. Minaj later wrote on Twitter that she could not find Thornton's address and even had the receipts to prove that she did, in fact, purchase items for Thornton's children. The star subsequently posted on Twitter, "Queen. My sincere apologies."

It's Thornton's most recent headline-worthy announcement, however, that has fans shocked and has left both the reality star, and her many followers, reeling.