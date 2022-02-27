John Cena's Tweet Amid Ukraine Situation Is Turning Heads For All The Wrong Reasons

Twitter can result in major backlash if people think a post is wrong or inappropriate. One of the dangers of social media is tweeting something insensitive during a crisis. The Weeknd was in hot water when he tweeted about a big announcement as Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. And then "Peacemaker" star John Cena created a Twitter tsunami with a post that can only be described as epic ... in a bad way. But Cena's recent Twitter fail was not the first time the actor made a mess for himself on social media.

Fox News reported that Cena received quite the Twitter ratio about a tweet to Chinese audiences in 2021. His films have a wide distribution in China, so he's made efforts to engage with Chinese audiences and has been obedient to their government. However, Cena had to apologize to the people of China after he reportedly referred to Taiwan as a country. The Chinese government holds that Taiwan is a "self-ruled democratic island," but considers it part of China, not another country. It's complicated.

Following the mistake, Vanity Fair reported that the former pro wrestler-turned-actor tried to make nice with the Chinese communist government and Chinese moviegoers with an apology video in Mandarin. Cena said, "I'm very, very sorry about my mistake. I'm sorry. I'm sorry. I sincerely apologize. You must understand that I really love and respect China and the Chinese people." He also posted the video on Twitter.

But Cena's recent tweet about "Peacemaker" freaked out Twitter all over again.