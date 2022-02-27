John Cena's Tweet Amid Ukraine Situation Is Turning Heads For All The Wrong Reasons
Twitter can result in major backlash if people think a post is wrong or inappropriate. One of the dangers of social media is tweeting something insensitive during a crisis. The Weeknd was in hot water when he tweeted about a big announcement as Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. And then "Peacemaker" star John Cena created a Twitter tsunami with a post that can only be described as epic ... in a bad way. But Cena's recent Twitter fail was not the first time the actor made a mess for himself on social media.
Fox News reported that Cena received quite the Twitter ratio about a tweet to Chinese audiences in 2021. His films have a wide distribution in China, so he's made efforts to engage with Chinese audiences and has been obedient to their government. However, Cena had to apologize to the people of China after he reportedly referred to Taiwan as a country. The Chinese government holds that Taiwan is a "self-ruled democratic island," but considers it part of China, not another country. It's complicated.
Following the mistake, Vanity Fair reported that the former pro wrestler-turned-actor tried to make nice with the Chinese communist government and Chinese moviegoers with an apology video in Mandarin. Cena said, "I'm very, very sorry about my mistake. I'm sorry. I'm sorry. I sincerely apologize. You must understand that I really love and respect China and the Chinese people." He also posted the video on Twitter.
But Cena's recent tweet about "Peacemaker" freaked out Twitter all over again.
John Cena promoted his TV show as Russia began Ukraine attack
John Cena tried to promote his HBO Max series "Peacemaker" as Russia began to attack Ukraine, on February 24, tweeting, "If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so." Fox News noted that the actor added the "Peacemaker" sponsored hashtag and branded mask emoji ... to make the tweet even more cheesy? The Twitter ratio for Cena's tweet was fast and furious. At the time of reporting, there were nearly 3,500 replies to the tweet, nearly all negative for the "Suicide Squad" actor.
One Twitter user replied to Cena, "I'm just saying there is never an appropriate moment to say this, especially now." Director and voice actor Sam Haft tweeted, "I feel like I shouldn't have to explain this to you, but the power of peacemaker is murdering people." Another Twitter user reminded Cena, "You know you don't have to post anything." And someone else tweeted, "Why are you using a war to advertise a show? We are reaching new lows with this IP..."
However, at least one fan tried to respond with some tough love. They tweeted, "Cena I know your heart is in the right place but I don't think this is the right thing to tweet." While Cena hasn't seemed to address the backlash, he did tweet two days later, "Sometimes the most productive choice is to rest. Disconnect. Take time off."