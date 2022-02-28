Former Miss Grand Ukraine Is Taking Up Arms To Fight For Her Country
Ukraine is in desperate need of help to fight off Russian president Vladimir Putin after he launched an invasion of their country. Because these countries are in the middle of a war, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky announced all hands on deck were needed, and that he would he supply weapons to citizens who want to help, per Business Insider. "We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities," he wrote on Twitter.
Former Miss Grand Ukraine Anastasia Lenna was among those who took him up on his offer and reportedly joined the Ukrainian military to fight for her country, per Fox News. Ukraine is currently under martial law after President Zelensky announced on February 24 that the military would be making the decisions for its citizens for the next 30 days, per USA Today.
Despite the chaos that has ensued between Russia and Ukraine, Lenna is making a statement by putting her life on the line to help her country get one step closer to ending the war.
Thousands of people support Anastasia Lenna's decision
Beauty queen Anastasia Lenna shared a photo (pictured above) on Instagram dressed in army fatigue with a rifle in hand as the destruction of her country is visibly seen in the background. Thousands of her followers from all walks of life flooded her comment section to show their love and support for her decision. "Miss Ukraine 2015, showing how to really defend and serve your country," one fan wrote. "Go Girl defense your country like your soul, is now or never. sending you full support from USA," another commented.
Lenna has been very vocal about the issues crippling Ukraine on her social media. "Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!" she wrote in a since-deleted post of armed soldiers blocking a roadway (via the New York Post). The outlet also reported that she has referred to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as "a true and strong leader."
Although she is known for her great looks, the model speaks five languages and graduated from Slavistik University with a degree in marketing and management, per Complex. She also worked as a translator and a public relations manager in Turkey.