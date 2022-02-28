Former Miss Grand Ukraine Is Taking Up Arms To Fight For Her Country

Ukraine is in desperate need of help to fight off Russian president Vladimir Putin after he launched an invasion of their country. Because these countries are in the middle of a war, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky announced all hands on deck were needed, and that he would he supply weapons to citizens who want to help, per Business Insider. "We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities," he wrote on Twitter.

Former Miss Grand Ukraine Anastasia Lenna was among those who took him up on his offer and reportedly joined the Ukrainian military to fight for her country, per Fox News. Ukraine is currently under martial law after President Zelensky announced on February 24 that the military would be making the decisions for its citizens for the next 30 days, per USA Today.

Despite the chaos that has ensued between Russia and Ukraine, Lenna is making a statement by putting her life on the line to help her country get one step closer to ending the war.