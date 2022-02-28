Braunwyn Windham-Burke Opens Up About Her Daughter's Eating Disorder

On February 25, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her daughter, Rowan Windham-Burke, opened up in a Page Six interview about their individual experiences navigating Rowan's eating disorder during her teenage years. Braunwyn admitted how difficult it was to watch her daughter go through the experience and explained that all she wanted at the time was to "fix it." However, Rowan just "wanted to be left alone." This understandably led to a power struggle between mother and daughter. "I was so afraid we were going to lose her," the "Real Housewives of Orange County" star added.

"When you're a parent and you see a kid who hasn't eaten for, like, 30 days, is 25 pounds underweight than they should [be], literally on the brink of death, and can't even eat a single vegetable, that's scary ..." Braunwyn shared, but added that Rowan has now gone through treatment to address her eating disorder, and is able to comprehend her mother's point of view. Rowan added that going into treatment was "completely needed." And because of the resulting "self-growth and development," she lives a happier life and enjoys a stronger relationship with her mother.

In an Instagram post from October 2020, Rowan updated her followers on her recovery from her eating disorder. She revealed that she went for a run with her dad, writing, "[it was] something I've been really wanting to do but haven't been able to ... But I broke free, and it feels AMAZING."

If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).