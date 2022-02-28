Amy Schneider's Engagement Ring Is Just As Impressive As Her Jeopardy! Run - Exclusive
We think it's pretty safe to say that Amy Schneider, of "Jeopardy!" and social media fame, is having a pretty good time at the moment. Not only is the rising trans icon fresh off a seriously impressive run on the trivia game show, she just announced that she and her girlfriend are officially engaged! Schneider posted the happy news to her Twitter account on February 24, along with a picture of the pair's beautiful, complimentary engagement rings. "Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend... she's my fiancée," Schneider tweeted. "I couldn't be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world."
Once we finished doing our happy dance for the brilliant star, we went straight to work getting all the deets on the rings. Nicki Swift asked Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, for his expert take on the quality of the new fiancees' jewels.
Amy Schneider and her fiancee's engagement rings are stunning
The Diamond Pro himself, Mike Fried, confirmed to Nicki Swift that Amy Schneider and her new fiancee's engagement rings really are as extraordinary as they look. "Both diamonds look to be near 1 carat and I'd estimate the value of each is close to $20,000," Fried said. He broke down exactly why the relatively simple designs are so eye-catching, explaining, "With the beautiful four-prong solitaire setting, plenty of light can reach the diamond, increasing its brilliance and fire." While each ring would be gorgeous on its own, Fried also noted that the diamonds' different cuts — one round brilliant and the other oval — make for a "stunning complementary pair." He added, "The rings are crafted out of white gold or platinum and will stand the test of time."
Schneider also posted a picture of the rings to her Instagram account, with just a couple more details on the proposal(s). In the post's caption, the "Jeopardy!" star wrote, "She said yes! Well, actually I said yes, but then I wanted to propose too, so she said yes as well lol." We're just thrilled to be soaking in the good vibes.