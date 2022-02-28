Amy Schneider's Engagement Ring Is Just As Impressive As Her Jeopardy! Run - Exclusive

The Diamond Pro himself, Mike Fried, confirmed to Nicki Swift that Amy Schneider and her new fiancee's engagement rings really are as extraordinary as they look. "Both diamonds look to be near 1 carat and I'd estimate the value of each is close to $20,000," Fried said. He broke down exactly why the relatively simple designs are so eye-catching, explaining, "With the beautiful four-prong solitaire setting, plenty of light can reach the diamond, increasing its brilliance and fire." While each ring would be gorgeous on its own, Fried also noted that the diamonds' different cuts — one round brilliant and the other oval — make for a "stunning complementary pair." He added, "The rings are crafted out of white gold or platinum and will stand the test of time."

Schneider also posted a picture of the rings to her Instagram account, with just a couple more details on the proposal(s). In the post's caption, the "Jeopardy!" star wrote, "She said yes! Well, actually I said yes, but then I wanted to propose too, so she said yes as well lol." We're just thrilled to be soaking in the good vibes.