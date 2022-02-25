Jeopardy! Champ Amy Schneider Has Exciting News To Share

There are a ton of exciting changes happening in Amy Schneider's life after her 40-day streak on "Jeopardy!" ended. The software engineer took home nearly $1.4 million in winnings, and weeks after her reign on the game show, Schneider announced that she quit her job to explore other opportunities.

"Some of you may have heard, but I quit my day job yesterday! It's a bit nerve-wracking to pivot from software engineer to... public figure, I guess?" she shared on Twitter. "But regardless of the outcome I'm so excited to spend the next couple years at least tackling this new challenge!" While she didn't reveal her next move, she did offer a glimpse of what's keeping her busy these days. "I've done some more press, and I've also been taking a ton of meetings with different people that want to work with me in various ways," she added. "Started to plan what charitable work I want to do, worked on a proposal for a book, a murder to plan, and Guilder to frame for it. I'm swamped!"

Schneider is indeed swamped, and she may as well add wedding planning to her list of things to do, as she just announced that she's engaged!