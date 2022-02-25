Jeopardy! Champ Amy Schneider Has Exciting News To Share
There are a ton of exciting changes happening in Amy Schneider's life after her 40-day streak on "Jeopardy!" ended. The software engineer took home nearly $1.4 million in winnings, and weeks after her reign on the game show, Schneider announced that she quit her job to explore other opportunities.
"Some of you may have heard, but I quit my day job yesterday! It's a bit nerve-wracking to pivot from software engineer to... public figure, I guess?" she shared on Twitter. "But regardless of the outcome I'm so excited to spend the next couple years at least tackling this new challenge!" While she didn't reveal her next move, she did offer a glimpse of what's keeping her busy these days. "I've done some more press, and I've also been taking a ton of meetings with different people that want to work with me in various ways," she added. "Started to plan what charitable work I want to do, worked on a proposal for a book, a murder to plan, and Guilder to frame for it. I'm swamped!"
Schneider is indeed swamped, and she may as well add wedding planning to her list of things to do, as she just announced that she's engaged!
Amy Schneider just revealed that she's engaged
Amy Schneider seems to be the happiest woman in the world right now. Apart from being a millionaire, she's now engaged to be married to girlfriend Genevieve Davis. The "Jeopardy!" champion took to Twitter to reveal the good news.
"I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend... she's my fiancée!!!" she wrote, along with a photo of their hands and matching diamond rings. "I couldn't be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world." In her interview with The New York Times, Schneider said that on the night they met, she gave Davis a tarot reading, despite not believing in the supernatural. "It's not a queer meet cute if there's not tarot," she quipped. She also shared that they are completely smitten with each other, often exchange inside jokes, and spoil their shared cat, Meep, who lives with them in Oakland.
During this happy time, Schneider might just push through with her plans of traveling with Davis. "We're going to take a trip to Ireland and we're thinking about where else we might go with it," she previously told People. "And buying some fancy designer clothes I think is definitely, definitely on the list."