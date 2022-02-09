Amy Schneider Just Made A Huge Change In Her Life

"Jeopardy!" contestant Amy Schneider stunned the masses when she racked up a 40-week winning streak on the popular ABC game show. "I went in the bathroom, cried for about 30 or 40 seconds, pulled myself together and headed out," Schneider revealed to the New York Times about the moment she finally broke the streak and was sent home. "It wasn't just a feeling of sadness, there was a sense of relief. It was so exhausting," she confessed.

As it turns out, however, Schneider already had big plans for her and her partner, Genevieve Davis, once she left the show. "Travel is definitely a part of the plan," she told The Post on February 3. "I mentioned on the show that we wanted to go to Ireland, and while we're still finalizing it, it's looking like we'll be there for St. Patrick's Day."

But it appears going to Ireland wasn't the only thing on Schneider's to-do list following her legendary time on "Jeopardy!"...