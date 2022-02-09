Amy Schneider Just Made A Huge Change In Her Life
"Jeopardy!" contestant Amy Schneider stunned the masses when she racked up a 40-week winning streak on the popular ABC game show. "I went in the bathroom, cried for about 30 or 40 seconds, pulled myself together and headed out," Schneider revealed to the New York Times about the moment she finally broke the streak and was sent home. "It wasn't just a feeling of sadness, there was a sense of relief. It was so exhausting," she confessed.
As it turns out, however, Schneider already had big plans for her and her partner, Genevieve Davis, once she left the show. "Travel is definitely a part of the plan," she told The Post on February 3. "I mentioned on the show that we wanted to go to Ireland, and while we're still finalizing it, it's looking like we'll be there for St. Patrick's Day."
But it appears going to Ireland wasn't the only thing on Schneider's to-do list following her legendary time on "Jeopardy!"...
Amy Schneider quit her job
As the old saying goes, don't quit your day job... unless your "Jeopardy!" champ Amy Schneider, of course!
On February 7, Schneider announced that she was quitting her job as a software engineer during a Zoom interview with Forbes. "I thought that things would have started to calm down and they're not. And, you know, looking at what my agent thinks I can get out of this book deal, and things like that, I was just, 'Let's stop doing this thing I'm miserable at,'" she explained of her decision.
The next day, Schneider took to Twitter to alert her devoted followers of the big change. "Some of you may have heard, but I quit my day job yesterday!" Schneider penned. "It's a bit nerve-wracking to pivot from software engineer to... public figure, I guess? But regardless of the outcome I'm so excited to spend the next couple years at least tackling this new challenge!" she continued. For now, it appears it's onward and upward for the trivia game icon!