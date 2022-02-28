The Real Reason Pete Davidson Wasn't In The Most Recent SNL Episode
Actor and comedian Pete Davidson has seemingly had all eyes on him, ever since he started dating one of the most famous celebrities in the world and the seventh most-popular person on Instagram, Kim Kardashian, in October 2021. According to what he told "People (The TV Show!)", Davidson, for the most part, prefers to "either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend [Kardashian] inside." He also has a reputation for trying to stay away from social media. In fact, he recently created a new Instagram account, but deleted it just a week later, after not having an account since 2018, noted Cosmopolitan UK.
Throughout his impressive career, "The King of Staten Island" star is best known among fans for appearing a regular on NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" for seven seasons, earning the impressive title as the youngest member of the current cast. However, it appears Davidson won't be live from New York on "SNL" for a few weeks, as E! News reported he's cleared to step aside from his comedy gig to film a new horror movie.
Pete Davidson steps aside from SNL to pursue a horror film
Comedian Pete Davidson has been appearing as a regular actor on "Saturday Night Live" since September 2014, per IMDb. So when Davidson didn't appear on television for the latest episode of the series during the last weekend in February 2022, fans immediately noticed his absence.
Like other cast members who've stepped aside to pursue roles outside "SNL" temporarily, Deadline confirmed he's taking on a new scary thriller titled "The Home," in which he's set to play a "troubled man" named Max who was a previous foster child. The movie is being directed by James DeMonaco, who also made "The Purge" franchise, which has brought in $450 million in box-office revenue worldwide.
Davidson's new filming gig requires him to be on-set for shooting, which could take several weeks, according to Variety. His new role comes as "SNL" executive producer Lorne Michaels has been more open about cast members expanding their credits outside the long-running hit comedy in the last season, particularly more than in the past decade.