The Real Reason Pete Davidson Wasn't In The Most Recent SNL Episode

Comedian Pete Davidson has been appearing as a regular actor on "Saturday Night Live" since September 2014, per IMDb. So when Davidson didn't appear on television for the latest episode of the series during the last weekend in February 2022, fans immediately noticed his absence.

Like other cast members who've stepped aside to pursue roles outside "SNL" temporarily, Deadline confirmed he's taking on a new scary thriller titled "The Home," in which he's set to play a "troubled man" named Max who was a previous foster child. The movie is being directed by James DeMonaco, who also made "The Purge" franchise, which has brought in $450 million in box-office revenue worldwide.

Davidson's new filming gig requires him to be on-set for shooting, which could take several weeks, according to Variety. His new role comes as "SNL" executive producer Lorne Michaels has been more open about cast members expanding their credits outside the long-running hit comedy in the last season, particularly more than in the past decade.