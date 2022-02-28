The Heartwarming Reason Ben Affleck Skipped The SAG Awards

If public reports are any indication, 2021 was a great year for Ben Affleck — both personally and professionally. On the romantic front, Affleck reunited with Jennifer Lopez, rekindling one of the most talked-about romances of the early aughts. Many dismissed the early reports about their romance from April, as Lopez had just announced her separation from fiance Alex Rodriguez, her partner of four years, that same month, People reported. A series of paparazzi-captured outings in the subsequent months, however, made things hard for naysayers.

After months of mounting speculation, Lopez confirmed their relationship in late July, when she snuck a photo of the pair kissing toward the end of an Instagram slideshow of her birthday celebrations. Then, 2022 rolled in and Bennifer is still going strong. "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him," Lopez told People in February. "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."

On the professional side, Affleck isn't disappointing either. In 2021, the actor and director starred in the George Clooney-directed coming-of-age film "The Tender Bar." While the movie received mixed reviews, according to Metacritic, Affleck's portrayal of Uncle Charlie was met with praise, earning him Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations. "The nuances of Affleck's performance help ground the movie in small, specific emotions," The New York Times' A.O. Scott argued. That's why many were surprised when he skipped the latter's ceremony on February 27. But, as it turns out, he had a good reason.