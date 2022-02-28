Joy Behar Lashes Out At Donald Trump For His Thoughts On Putin

If there are two people in this world whom you can always count on to tell you exactly what they're thinking, it's Joy Behar of "The View" and former President Donald Trump. So, of course, Trump said something completely off-the-wall about Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia invaded Ukraine. And, equally unsurprising, Behar totally went off on the former president in response.

While most world leaders have totally condemned Putin for his attack on Ukraine, Trump has been slightly more complimentary. Speaking to a crowd at CPAC, Trump doubled down on calling Putin "smart" and NATO "dumb," according to the Independent. "The problem isn't Putin is smart — which, of course, he is smart — it's that our leaders are dumb," he said.

It's not the first time that Trump has praised Putin either, even after the invasion of Ukraine, per The Washington Post. And Behar isn't the first person to call him out on it either, though her language is a bit more colorful than others.