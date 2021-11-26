The Real Reason Joy Behar Is Facing A Huge Backlash

Joy Behar has given her fair share of apologies while being a co-host on "The View" for over 23 years, per Decider. "Well, I've gotten in trouble a few times on the show," Behar admitted in September, per People. "I've had to apologize, which I'm happy to do in order to save mine and everybody else's job. I don't care," she continued. "Even if I don't mean it, I'll do it, even if I look like I'm in a hostage takeover, I'll still do it, because if you don't do it, you lose your job and everybody else's."

But even though she's given out numerous apologies over the years, Behar claims that her jokes are made in jest, not intended to harm anyone. "My comedy has never been vicious or mean because my intent is just to make you laugh. That's all. I don't have any other motive," Behar said, per People. "And so if the intention is in the right, and your heart is in the right place, I think that you can never really go wrong. I've offended people for sure, but whatever."

Now Behar is feeling the heat rise against her again, after making some eyebrow-raising comments about how people should navigate awkward conversations with their relatives this Thanksgiving.