The 'Inappropriate' Joke That Has Joy Behar Catching Heat

Joy Behar may not be kicking footballs on an NFL field, but a comment made on the June 22 episode of "The View" saw the co-host penalized. Top of the agenda for the ABC News daytime show was Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib's decision to publicly come out, making him the first active NFL player to do so.

Nassib made NFL history by coming out during an Instagram video on June 21 in honor of Pride Month. Filmed at his home in Westchester, Penn., the 28-year-old candidly began by saying: "I just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay. I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life, I got the best family, friends, and job a guy could ask for." Describing himself as a "pretty private person," Nassib told fans he wasn't sharing the news for attention. "I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming-out process are just not necessary, but until then, I'm gonna do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that's accepting and compassionate," he said.

But despite the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive end explaining the importance of "representation and visibility," Behar questioned why it was "such a big deal." "I know he's the first active NFL player ever to come as gay, but come on, it's 2021, is this such a big deal?" While her co-hosts lauded Nassib's bravery, Behar kept pushing her point — even to the point of providing some crude commentary.