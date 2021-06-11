Caitlyn Jenner And Joy Behar Get Into Tense Argument On The View

Caitlyn Jenner — she of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" and Olympic gold medalist fame — is running for governor of California, and so has been making pretty frequent appearances on "The View" to promote her campaign. But these appearances don't always go quite as smoothly as she may have hoped, as this is "The View," after all. And Jenner has gotten into it more than once with host Joy Behar.

Jenner is a Republican and is running against current California governor and Democrat Gavin Newsom, who she described on the show as "for the elites," and living by a "different set of standards" during the pandemic. Jumping in, Behar took a tough stance right off the bat with her questions for the candidate, grilling Jenner first on her lack of political experience.

But the most contentious part of the interview came at the very end of the segment, when Behar cut Jenner off to squeeze in one last question.