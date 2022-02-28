The Tragic Death Of Law & Order: SVU Actor Ned Eisenberg

Hollywood mourns the loss of another hard-working character actor, Ned Eisenberg, who died on February 27, per The Hollywood Reporter. His wife Patricia — with whom he shares a son — confirmed his death from two forms of cancer. "As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma," Patricia said in a statement. "Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family." He was 65 years young.

Eisenberg is best known for playing defense attorney Roger Kressler on "Law & Order: SVU," a role he held for more than 10 years. He started in the "Law & Order" franchise by playing a different defense attorney, James Granick, on and off from seasons 7 through 20. The Bronx-born actor also played Detective Hauser in the breakout HBO hit "Mare of Easttown," per TMZ. His IMDb page features more than 70 credits, starting with his 1980 debut in "The Exterminator," and including the successful films "Limitless," "Million Dollar Baby," and "Last Man Standing." He appeared in television shows like "Miami Vice," "Person of Interest," and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and in theatre productions including, "Awake and Sing!," the short-lived but critically appraised musical "Rocky," and the touring production of "Brighton Beach Memoirs." He even co-founded a theatre company in 1987 called the Naked Angels Theatre Company.

As news of Eisenberg's death spreads, fans took to Twitter to sing his praises.