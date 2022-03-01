The Joke Donald Trump Just Made About Barron Has Everyone Cringing

Donald Trump is no stranger to showing off his, erm, acquired taste sense of humor. The former president has repeatedly come under fire for some divisive jokes he's made in the public eye, with many of them being made about his own family members.

Of course, there was that infamous appearance on "The View" back in 2006 when Donald chatted to the hosts alongside his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and made some pretty awkward remarks about her appearance. In a moment that will likely go down as one of Donald's most infamous, he was asked how he would feel if Ivanka posed for Playboy, to which he quipped, "I don't think Ivanka would do that, although she does have a very nice figure. I've said if Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her."

A rep for Donald later attempted to simmer down all the speculation over the bizarre moment, telling Associated Press (via Today) that "The Apprentice" star "was absolutely joking" and claimed it was his attempt at "making fun of himself for his tendency to date younger women." They added, "It's a sense of humor that people don't see [from him] all the time."

It goes without saying that Donald has found himself in some serious hot water for his controversial jokes multiple times since then, though it's actually another of his children who's on the other end of things this time. Paging, Barron Trump.