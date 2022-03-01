Kevin Costner Reveals What He Can't Forget About Whitney Houston
Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston had a close bond and friendship that blossomed from their time working on the film "The Bodyguard" in 1992. Now, 30 years later, and a notable 10 years after the death of the iconic Houston, Costner is still reminiscing about their meaningful relationship.
The "Yellowstone" star delivered a eulogy at Houston's funeral in 2012 and shared stories to "remember the sweet miracle of Whitney." He spoke of their connection through the Baptist church and the special quality he recognized early on, noting that he even held up the making of "The Bodyguard" to ensure her role in the film — an acting debut that withstands the test of time. "A lot of leading men could have played my part," Costner expressed at the funeral. "A lot of guys could have filled that role, but you Whitney, I truly believe are the only one who could have played Rachel Marron." He added, "You weren't just pretty, you were as beautiful as a woman could be. People didn't just like you, Whitney, they loved you."
The song that is a defining hit in Houston's catalog, "I Will Always Love You," was made for the film's soundtrack — a cover of a single from Dolly Parton that would dominate the charts for a record-breaking 14 weeks at the time, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A decade has passed since Houston's death, and Costner still praises her greatness and the memorable song she immortalized with her voice.
Kevin Costner celebrates the unforgettable Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner will always be tethered together, as they both soared to fame and critical recognition with the success of "The Bodyguard." The "Dances with Wolves" star attended the 2022 SAG Awards and spoke briefly to People about his friend on the red carpet. "I don't think we'll ever forget when that little song came out, that she just blew up," Costner recalled. "She sang the first part of it a cappella and musically the world was never the same."
The actor explained that movies are best when offering the audience unique moments and images, and he believes that is exactly what Houston brought to the film they shared together. "We have a moment of her in that movie we'll never ever forget ... " In an old interview promoting "The Bodyguard," Houston also confirmed the close collaboration between herself and her leading man, noting how "sensitive and very kind and warm" Costner was during the entire production. "We became such good friends ... I know that I made a friend in Hollywood for life."
Costner told "Good Morning America" in 2018 that they will "always be locked together" thanks to that wildly successful time and admitted not understanding the power of the movie with Houston. He's careful with what he shares about the singer, "simply because sometimes things are just yours." Houston's legacy and the emotion she inspired still lives on, especially for those who knew her well.