Kevin Costner Reveals What He Can't Forget About Whitney Houston

Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston had a close bond and friendship that blossomed from their time working on the film "The Bodyguard" in 1992. Now, 30 years later, and a notable 10 years after the death of the iconic Houston, Costner is still reminiscing about their meaningful relationship.

The "Yellowstone" star delivered a eulogy at Houston's funeral in 2012 and shared stories to "remember the sweet miracle of Whitney." He spoke of their connection through the Baptist church and the special quality he recognized early on, noting that he even held up the making of "The Bodyguard" to ensure her role in the film — an acting debut that withstands the test of time. "A lot of leading men could have played my part," Costner expressed at the funeral. "A lot of guys could have filled that role, but you Whitney, I truly believe are the only one who could have played Rachel Marron." He added, "You weren't just pretty, you were as beautiful as a woman could be. People didn't just like you, Whitney, they loved you."

The song that is a defining hit in Houston's catalog, "I Will Always Love You," was made for the film's soundtrack — a cover of a single from Dolly Parton that would dominate the charts for a record-breaking 14 weeks at the time, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A decade has passed since Houston's death, and Costner still praises her greatness and the memorable song she immortalized with her voice.